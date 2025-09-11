Tax appeal deadline looming for Wasatch Back property owners
Property owners in Summit and Wasatch counties have until Monday to appeal their property tax valuations.
Both counties sent out tax valuations in early August.
Residents have 45 days to review their valuation to make sure their property is coded correctly and receiving any available exemptions.
Appeals must be submitted by Monday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.
More information about filing appeals in either Summit and Wasatch counties is available online.