Monday diesel spill temporarily closes two lanes on I-80

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. and by 11:30 a.m. traffic was backed up for almost four miles on I-80.

Images from Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a sedan and at least two trucks were involved in the crash near Summit Park.

📍I-80 WB MP 141 (Jeremy Ranch)

One lane has reopened as crews continue working to clear crash that spilled ~140 gallons of diesel.



‼️Backup is currently 4 miles pic.twitter.com/B2XFksm1kU — UDOT Wasatch Back (@wasatchbackudot) September 15, 2025

All lanes opened to traffic a little after noon Monday.

It is unclear if there were any injuries, or what led to the crash.