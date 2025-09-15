Monday diesel spill temporarily closes two lanes on I-80
A crash Monday morning closed two lanes of westbound Interstate 80 for multiple hours after a truck spilled more than 140 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.
The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. and by 11:30 a.m. traffic was backed up for almost four miles on I-80.
Images from Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a sedan and at least two trucks were involved in the crash near Summit Park.
⚠️ Crash Update ⚠️— UDOT Wasatch Back (@wasatchbackudot) September 15, 2025
📍I-80 WB MP 141 (Jeremy Ranch)
One lane has reopened as crews continue working to clear crash that spilled ~140 gallons of diesel.
‼️Backup is currently 4 miles pic.twitter.com/B2XFksm1kU
All lanes opened to traffic a little after noon Monday.
It is unclear if there were any injuries, or what led to the crash.