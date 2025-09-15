© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monday diesel spill temporarily closes two lanes on I-80

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:58 PM MDT
A crash on I-80 closed two lanes for multiple hours Monday morning.
Utah Department of Transportation
A crash on I-80 closed two lanes for multiple hours Monday morning.

A crash Monday morning closed two lanes of westbound Interstate 80 for multiple hours after a truck spilled more than 140 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. and by 11:30 a.m. traffic was backed up for almost four miles on I-80.

Images from Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a sedan and at least two trucks were involved in the crash near Summit Park.

All lanes opened to traffic a little after noon Monday.

It is unclear if there were any injuries, or what led to the crash.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver