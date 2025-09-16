© 2025 KPCW

Kamas mayor will serve another term after race cancelled

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:13 PM MDT
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Utah law lets cities call off uncontested races. Kamas will still vote on two city councilmembers this November.

Kamas Mayor Matt McCormick will serve a third consecutive term now that the race has been scrapped.

McCormick didn’t have any opponents, and a Utah law passed in 2022 allows cities to take uncontested races off the ballot at least 20 days before an election. 

The Kamas City Council did so unanimously Sept. 9.

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said members of her office had checked in with the county’s cities and towns about the coming election, since they oversee it.

At the Sept. 9 city council meeting, McCormick told his colleagues that the clerk’s office had informed city recorder Kim Peacock about the option to cancel the race and that he was not involved.

Since the council went ahead with the cancellation, McCormick is now considered elected under Utah law.

Kamas will still vote for two city council seats this year.

There are four candidates, who would serve four-year terms: Steve Cyr, Kandi Sauter, Michael Geogi and David Darcey. Darcey is an incumbent.

The municipal general election is Nov. 4.
Tags
Summit County 2025 Election
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas