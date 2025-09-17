Utah State study shows Summit County wildlife crossing success

A recently-published graduate study found that from April 2020 to July 2022, moose were the most successful bridge crossers.

Mule deer also frequented the overpass with nearly 2,000 crossings on the animal-only bridge during the two-year study. However, the study found elk only crossed the bridge three times.

The study shows an estimated $15 million was saved since the overpass was completed near Summit Park, with a 77% reduction in wildlife-vehicle collisions.

Wildlife camera video shows animals ranging from porcupines to chipmunks along with mountain lions and foxes using the animal-only crossing.

The Utah Department of Transportation installed the first wildlife bridge in the nation on I-15 near Beaver , according to the state’s Wildlife Migration Initiative. Since then, more than 50 wildlife crossings have gone up across Utah.

UDOT says about 57,000 vehicles pass through Parleys Canyon daily on I-80.That’s expected to reach 64,000 per day by 2040.