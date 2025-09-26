© 2025 KPCW

Henefer, Oakley among Utah towns with tax increases rejected

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:52 PM MDT
The Utah State Tax Commission building is seen here at 210 North 1950 West in Salt Lake City.
Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management
The Utah State Tax Commission building is seen here at 210 North 1950 West in Salt Lake City.

State tax officials denied 39 tax hikes across Utah because of a change in the law.

Henefer and Oakley may lose out on thousands in next year’s tax revenue because of a change in state law.

Fox13 reports that 39 cities, school districts and special service districts in Utah are scrambling to fund services. That’s after a new state law tightened the rules around Truth-and-Taxation hearings.

The violations that led the Utah State Tax Commission to reject the increases vary. Some included not strictly holding a standalone hearing, but instead lumping it in with other government business or failing to notify residents of other proposed tax increases in their county.

Henefer and Oakley are among the towns whose tax increases were denied, but their impacts will be relatively minor.

In Oakley, which will lose out on $23,733, Mayor Zane Woolstenhulme says it’s not a “material impact” and that the city will learn from the experience. He said the money was earmarked for infrastructure and capital improvements, but no projects will be deferred in the coming year.

The impact on Henefer’s budget next year is $8,876.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas