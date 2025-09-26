Park City Sailing hosts U.S. adult championship at Jordanelle Reservoir
The Park City Sailing Association is hosting the 2025 U.S. Sailing Adult Championship this weekend.
The association will welcome sailing teams from across the nation, including competitors who have achieved top honors in events and venues around the U.S.
Crews of three or four will face off at Park City Sailing’s home base — the Jordanelle Reservoir in Wasatch County — Friday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 28.
Learn more about the teams competing here.