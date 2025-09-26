© 2025 KPCW

Park City Sailing hosts U.S. adult championship at Jordanelle Reservoir

By Kristine Weller
Published September 26, 2025
Park City Sailing members practice at the Jordanelle Reservoir each summer
The Park City Sailing Association is hosting the 2025 U.S. Sailing Adult Championship this weekend.

The association will welcome sailing teams from across the nation, including competitors who have achieved top honors in events and venues around the U.S.

Crews of three or four will face off at Park City Sailing’s home base — the Jordanelle Reservoir in Wasatch County — Friday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 28.

