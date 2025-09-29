Holy Cross Ministries celebrates 150 years in Utah with fall fiesta

For more than a decade Holy Cross Ministries has hosted its Autumn Harvest benefit for residents in Summit, Wasatch and Salt Lake counties . This year, the group is taking the event back to Salt Lake City Oct. 4.

Holy Cross Ministries communications director Any Cier said Park City residents can take a “fiesta bus” to and from the University of Utah’s alumni house.

FULL INTERVIEW: Holy Cross Ministries' Andy Cier on KPCW's Local News Hour Listen • 6:52

“We'll have wine and beer there and take you down to the U and then bring you back in your car at Temple Har Shalom,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

It starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, with guest speaker Sister Sharlet Ann Wagner who was instrumental in launching the Holy Cross U visa program.

“U visas are the visas given to victims of crime,” Cier said. “We mainly work with women who are victims of domestic violence and human trafficking and that kind of thing, and allow them to go forward to authorities and be protected from deportation.”

Sen. Luz Escamilla will also speak. She made history in 2008 as the first Latina elected to the Utah State Senate and the first immigrant in the state legislature.

She now serves as Utah’s Senate Minority Leader.

The evening will include food, wine and entertainment to support Holy Cross Ministries’ health outreach, counseling, education and legal services.