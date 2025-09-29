© 2025 KPCW

Snow has fallen at 8 U.S. ski resorts, Park City could be next

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 29, 2025 at 4:05 PM MDT
The first major snow of the season coats Old Town Park City Oct. 18, 2024.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The first major snow of the 2024-2025 winter season hit Old Town Park City Oct. 18, 2024.

A mid-September storm brought snow to seven ski resorts in Colorado and another dusted the top of Montana’s mountains a few days later. Now it looks like Park City’s peaks could see some flakes this week.

Temperatures across the Wasatch Back are expected to drop as rain and scattered thunderstorms bring cloud cover over the mountains through Wednesday.

ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Hayes says temperatures will warm up Thursday and Friday before dropping back down over the weekend.

“In Park City, it's going to feel very fall-like, our first real taste of fall," he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “We will have a chance of a couple of spotty showers, maybe even a snowflake mixing in, because overnight low temperatures, as we get towards this weekend, we'll be dipping down into the 30s across the area. In fact, we could flirt with freezing by the time we get towards Saturday morning.”

Colorado’s Winter Park Resort, with a summit of more than 12,000 feet, was the first to report a snowflake sighting on Sept. 10. Shortly after, Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain and Keystone Resort received their first dustings Sept. 13.

Colorado’s Breckenridge Resort and Loveland Ski Area both reported snowfall Sept. 14 followed by Montana’s Big Sky Resort Sept. 16.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver