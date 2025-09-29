Snow has fallen at 8 U.S. ski resorts, Park City could be next

Temperatures across the Wasatch Back are expected to drop as rain and scattered thunderstorms bring cloud cover over the mountains through Wednesday.

ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Hayes says temperatures will warm up Thursday and Friday before dropping back down over the weekend.

“In Park City, it's going to feel very fall-like, our first real taste of fall," he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “We will have a chance of a couple of spotty showers, maybe even a snowflake mixing in, because overnight low temperatures, as we get towards this weekend, we'll be dipping down into the 30s across the area. In fact, we could flirt with freezing by the time we get towards Saturday morning.”

Colorado’s Winter Park Resort, with a summit of more than 12,000 feet, was the first to report a snowflake sighting on Sept. 10. Shortly after, Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain and Keystone Resort received their first dustings Sept. 13.

Colorado’s Breckenridge Resort and Loveland Ski Area both reported snowfall Sept. 14 followed by Montana’s Big Sky Resort Sept. 16.