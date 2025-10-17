North Summit Fire District proposes tax hike of less than 5%

Fire district staff began the Truth-in-Taxation process Wednesday [Oct. 15] by notifying Summit County councilmembers they intend to raise an additional $100,000 next year with a 4.56% property tax increase.

Fire Chief Ben Nielson said it’s for ongoing operating costs.

“We're not asking to expand any programs or anything like that. We're not asking to grow. We're just asking to keep up with inflationary costs and, you know, tariffs that hit us hard,” he said.

It would be $3 extra annually for every $100,000 in a primary resident’s home value.

The Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District is also proposing an increase this year of around $3 per $100,000. The county council generally votes on service district budgets in December.

Council Chair Tonja Hanson, who represents North Summit, expressed her worries about public perception, since a 300% increase in 2022 is still on residents’ minds.

“Because we just passed an ‘emergency services sales tax,’ which, people are under the impression that there won't be taxes raised because of that tax,” she said.

Nielson noted the fire district doesn’t have any say over how that tax is spent, since it’s levied by Summit County. Hanson suggested he lobby County Manager Shayne Scott for a bigger share of it.

“I hope that [emergency services sales tax] also benefits North Summit fire,” Scott said. “It will never be my recommendation to do so for your ongoing operations, and have that be set, where you have to count on that every year, from a council that could change — and will change — periodically.”

Council Vice Chair Canice Harte said Utah law requires a strict timeline to raise property tax revenue. He recommended the fire district keep the process moving, so all the options are on the table.

Summit County initiated the Truth-in-Taxation process last year in case the emergency services sales tax on the ballot was rejected by voters. Once it was approved, councilmembers did not follow through with a property tax hike.

Summit County staff are not proposing a property tax increase for the general fund in FY2026.

