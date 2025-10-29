How to get Christmas Tree permits in the Wasatch Back this season

A permit is required for each tree cut down in a national forest. Permits can be purchased online for one of the four ranger districts starting Nov. 10 at 6 a.m. MST

Permits are $20 per tree and last until Dec. 31.

The forest service prohibits tree cutting within wilderness areas, areas that have been planted with new trees and within 200 feet of a lake or stream.

Restrictions on height and type of tree vary by ranger district.