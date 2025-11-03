Utah’s ski industry contributes more than $2.5 billion to economy

Utah’s ski industry contributed more than $2.5 billion in total skier and snowboarder spending during the 2024-2025 ski season.

According to the Kem C. Gardener Policy Institute, part of that spending accounted for more than $342 million in state and local tax revenue, showing the state’s ski industry remains a vital component of Utah's economy.

Salt Lake, Summit and Weber counties also led the state in accommodation sales with a combined $668 million.

During the 2024-2025 ski season, Utah saw 6.5 million skier days at its 15 resorts. That’s just under the previous season’s 6.7 million. Over the past 10 years, the 2022-2023 season boasts the highest with 7.1 million.

Skier days are measured on a per-person, per-day basis. If one person skis for three days, it counts as three skier days.

The institute found, outside of Utah, most skiers and snowboards came from California, Colorado, Florida, New York and Texas. The rest of the U.S. accounted for 32% of skier visits with 3% of visitors from outside the country.

Brian Head Resort will be the first to open for the 2025-2026 ski season on Friday, Nov. 7.