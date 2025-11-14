Sparsely attended Dakota Pacific town hearing checks a box

The Utah lieutenant governor’s entities specialist opened a hearing on a controversial Summit County development with a bit of a joke. In a nearly 400-seat auditorium at Ecker Hill Middle School, only 12 people showed up.

“OK, let’s all settle down here,” specialist Jordan Schwanke said. “This is probably the first public hearing where — probably the lowest turnout by far.”

Salt Lake-based Dakota Pacific Real Estate has two options for building its controversial Kimball Junction neighborhood. It can use a new development agreement mandated by the Utah Legislature, or create its own town.

The developer’s application to form a town is active, so Nov. 13, the Utah lieutenant governor’s office held a legally required public hearing.

Lower turnout than hearings past didn’t mean it was any less fiery.

Pinebrook resident Shawn Stinson asked if any officials from Summit County or the developer were in attendance. Schwanke said he didn’t know.

“That is cowardice,” Stinson said. “How the hell is our county — I expect it from Dakota Pacific. They're a bunch of cowardly pieces of s---. Put that on the record. But our county?”

Dakota Pacific’s Steve Borup was in the audience for most of the night but didn’t make public comment.

As the law required, consultants from Zions Public Finance presented their feasibility study. It shows that Dakota Pacific’s town would generate a tax surplus after five years, assuming development happens.

The development is what worries current residents.

Dakota Pacific Real Estate Development would not occur along Olympic Parkway. It would most happen around Tech Center Drive.

Summit County’s agreement with Dakota Pacific will bring 885 residential units — about half affordable — an expanded transit center, amphitheater and new businesses.

The Kimball Art Center recently announced it will relocate to the area.

Stinson was one of seven residents who sponsored a referendum to block the project.

“Last winter, 6,000 registered voters turned out to sign a petition to get the referendum on the ballot and — through whatever machinations went on behind the scenes — that never happened,” Pinebrook resident Robert Phillips said. “So my greatest pleasure in all this will be voting out our county council, and I also include voting out the lieutenant governor.”

Willow Creek resident Reed Galen, who signed onto a now-dismissed lawsuit over the referendum, wondered how much money taxpayers are on the hook for.

That’s because the development agreement includes a public-private partnership. The most recent projections set the bill for Summit County and High Valley Transit at $39 million.

Because the plan involves a pedestrian bridge, bigger park-and-ride and transit center, some of that money can come from the $99 million bond and accompanying sales tax the council authorized this week.

The Utah Department of Transportation might throw in for the bridge.

If Dakota Pacific wants to incorporate, it must submit a petition to do so within one year of the Nov. 13 public hearing.

Schwanke said the company would then appoint three members to a preliminary town council that would oversee development. The county gets to appoint one member.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.