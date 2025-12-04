North Summit education board approves $125M in bonds to fund new high school

Over 30 residents packed the North Summit School District office building Wednesday night, most to urge the Board of Education not to authorize $125 million in lease revenue bonds .

Many, including Larry Vernon, expressed a similar sentiment: almost 54% of voters shot down the bond at the polls in November and the board should respect that decision. The bond was rejected in 2024 as well.

“What part of the no does North Summit school board not understand?” Vernon said. “It's been made clear by the voters of North Summit [students] that they do not want this new high school funding bonds to proceed.”

Opponents also took issue with the cost of the LRBs, which don’t need voter approval and are paid off with property tax money. Many said costs for essentials like groceries and gas are increasing, and families can’t handle a property tax increase.

Business Administrator Marci Sargent said based on an average home of $722,000, a primary residence would pay about $714 per year and a business or secondary residence would pay about $1,300 annually.

The LRBs can’t exceed $125 million and will mature in 31 years or less.

Some said the board should consider constructing a smaller building to decrease costs.

Former North Summit teacher Kurt Goodman and several other attendees also said a new high school isn’t necessary as enrollment is declining.

“Even with a new school and projected capacity that's only 90 more students than the 550 capacity we have now, I don't think that that validates that kind of a debt load,” he said.

But, Board President Vern Williams said safety concerns, not growth, are driving the need for the new school.

“Growth was relatively a small item when it came to our discussions on needing a building, it was based on the safety of our kids,” he said.

He said there have been numerous evaluations of the aging North Summit High, which was built in 1977. Those have identified outdated safety features and raised concerns about the building holding up in the event of an earthquake .

Teacher Lanae Ritzman added that the high school doesn’t have air conditioning. In the warm months, she said classroom temperatures rise to as high as 90 degrees by the end of the day, making teaching and learning difficult.

“They were miserable for the first two months of school,” she said. “That's not something that you can see if you haven't worked in the building, but it is an unacceptable aspect of our lives.”

Russ Hendry said he understands the financial concerns, as he’s retiring soon. But, he said, it’s up to the community to provide what’s needed for kids.

“My income is going to be limited as well. But I also know I want to leave something,” he said. “I will proudly do my part to lead that for the next generation.”

Williams said the board has been discussing bonding for four or five years and it’s been a tough decision. With the cost to bond rising each year and high school safety concerns, the board felt it was necessary to approve the LRBs.

