North Summit to again ask voters to pass new high school bond

In recent years, North Summit School District leaders have steadfastly maintained that the current high school needs to be replaced.

“It has served the district well, but it is at the end of its life,” VCBO architect Whitney Ward said to the school board Aug. 12. “And so we did a robust facility assessment last year to understand all of the building systems and conditions.”

At the meeting the school board voted unanimously to put another $121 million bond on the 2025 ballot. The move comes after voters rejected a $114 million bond for the school last year by a 12% margin.

Board members subsequently debated issuing the bonds unilaterally, but that would come with a higher interest rate.

The new request for $121 million still includes the cost of a new high school and aquatic center. Of that, $91 million is the school alone and $8 million is for athletics fields.

North Summit School District would have two decades to pay off the money with property taxes.

VCBO Architecture Here is how architects envision layout out the 35-acre potential site of a new North Summit High School

For a $722,000 residence, the annual bill would be about $888. It would be just over $1,600 for a business of equal value.

The current pool was built in 1966, and the high school in 1977. School board members are concerned about the safety of the facilities, including in the event of an earthquake.

VCBO Architecture is designing replacements for North Summit and presented an update to the council and the public during meetings Aug. 12.

Click here for a slideshow on the new designs.

Under the current plans, the new North Summit High School and fields would be located on Industrial Park Road on a meadow just under Coalville’s rock ledges. The school district purchased the land in 2008 with future construction in mind.

The current high school next to North Summit Middle School would be demolished and the pool would be rebuilt in its place.

If the bond passes, VCBO estimates the new school could open in 2028.

The municipal general election is Nov. 4.