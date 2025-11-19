Utah ski resort 2025-2026 opening days after weather delays
Wasatch Back ski areas aren't the only ones pushing back opening days this week, almost half of Utah's ski resorts have pushed back their opening days for the season.
Some resorts have rescheduled their opening days while others are waiting for the snow to come before announcing when they will begin spinning lifts.
Alta Ski Area - Dec. 5, 2025
Beaver Mountain - TBA
Brian Head Resort - Nov. 21, 2025
Brighton Resort - TBA
Cherry Peak - TBA
Deer Valley Resort - Delayed, TBA
Eagle Point - Dec. 19, 2025
Nordic Valley - Dec. 6, 2025
Park City Mountain - Delayed, TBA
Powder Mountain - Dec. 12, 2025
Snowbasin Resort - Nov. 28, 2025
Snowbird Mountain Resort - Nov. 27, 2025
Solitude Resort - Nov. 27, 2025
Sundance Mountain Resort - Dec. 5, 2025
Woodward Park City - Delayed, TBA