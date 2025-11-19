Utah ski resort 2025-2026 opening days after weather delays

Some resorts have rescheduled their opening days while others are waiting for the snow to come before announcing when they will begin spinning lifts.

Alta Ski Area - Dec. 5, 2025

Beaver Mountain - TBA

Brian Head Resort - Nov. 21, 2025

Brighton Resort - TBA

Cherry Peak - TBA

Deer Valley Resort - Delayed, TBA

Eagle Point - Dec. 19, 2025

Nordic Valley - Dec. 6, 2025

Park City Mountain - Delayed, TBA

Powder Mountain - Dec. 12, 2025

Snowbasin Resort - Nov. 28, 2025

Snowbird Mountain Resort - Nov. 27, 2025

Solitude Resort - Nov. 27, 2025

Sundance Mountain Resort - Dec. 5, 2025

Woodward Park City - Delayed, TBA