Wasatch Back volunteers needed to help track homeless population

Utah’s annual point-in-time count provides a snapshot of homelessness in the state. It counts unsheltered and sheltered homeless people including those in emergency shelters or transitional housing.

The 2026 count happens each morning from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31.

Amanda Christensen helps organize the count in the Wasatch Front. She said the annual event helps the Department of Housing and Urban Development access federal funding.

“Also, it really helps to guide our local planning and services and even policy decisions, because it helps us to understand the individuals who are experiencing homelessness,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour" Wednesday.

That’s because a survey asking individuals about their needs is part of the count. Christensen said those questions show trends over time so policymakers and nonprofits can better address homelessness.

Heather Hogue, who runs the count in the Wasatch Back, said about two dozen volunteers are still needed.

Hogue said the count in the Wasatch Back looks different from the Salt Lake Valley where it’s easier to find people.

“It's hard to find people that are camping out, that are sleeping out in Summit County, Wasatch County,” she said. “People are pretty self-reliant, and if they've dug in for the winter, it can be a little difficult to find them. So we're looking for some additional public support to help us find people that are in need.”

That means the Wasatch Back count involves looking at hot spots — places identified by first responders and service agencies as having people who need shelter.

Hogue also noted there are two rising demographics in the Wasatch Back experiencing homelessness: seniors on fixed incomes and people who have work and are experiencing homelessness for the first time.

Christensen said many are facing a housing crisis and she expects the count to show another increase in Utah’s homeless population.

“We're just in a situation where we really need to focus on affordable housing, increasing folks' incomes so that they can kind of stay afloat and stay housed,” she said.

During the count, volunteers will hand out hand warmers, socks, coats and other donations to support those in need.

Those interested in volunteering can attend training Jan. 26.