Basin Recreation asks residents to stay off lower-elevation trails

In the Snyderville Basin, Basin Recreation says all soft-surface trails are very muddy and prone to damage. They say to use the asphalt commuter pathways or head up to higher elevations.

Wasatch Trails Foundation’s Mike Rossberg said there is a bright side to the weather: it’s cold up higher. He said Bonanza Flat received about three inches of snow Thursday night.

“The Bonanza Nordic track will get a full refresh, and the classic lanes will be set where possible and the Bonanza single track will be packed again this morning,” he told KPCW Friday morning.

Nordic skiers, snowshoers and hikers can take the free Bonanza Winter Shuttle up to the recreation area.

The shuttle accommodates up to 11 riders, four fat-tire bikes, cross-country ski gear and snowshoes. Dogs are allowed with muzzles.

Shuttle riders can board at Empire Canyon lodge, which is accessible via the 9 Purple bus from the Old Town Transit Center, and comes every 30 minutes.

The first shuttle is at 8:45 a.m. and the last one is at 4:45 p.m.

