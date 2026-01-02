Former planning commissioner to run for Snyderville Basin council seat

John Kucera spent six years on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and now has his eyes set on the Summit County Council.

He’s running the newly created District 4, which will be open since Councilmember Chris Robinson is not running for reelection.

Kucera said he offers a wealth of experience in public land use and private financial planning.

“I believe in public service. I think local governance matters, serving on council, something I've thought about for a long time. I think I know the issues. I've lived in Silver Springs over 10 years. I know this district very well,” he said. “Growth, management, traffic, housing, open space have continued to be very important issues. I think the Olympics and transportation will also be very important.”

In a New Year’s Day campaign announcement, Kucera said he opposed two controversial projects while on the planning commission: the Dakota Pacific Real Estate and Highland Flats proposals.

“I think it's important to make sure that projects fit in our community, and we really only get one shot to do it right,” Kucera told KPCW. “If we make mistakes, if the project doesn't fit, we can't undo it. Whether that's Dakota Pacific or Highland Flats, or whether it's even the walkability in Kimball junction. I think we need to make sure that we really focus on not making big mistakes.”

But he also noted that the county council manages more than just land.

Kucera is a managing partner at Suni Real Estate, which he describes as a small real estate investment firm. Before moving back to Utah, where he was born, he worked in the New York City finance world.

That included positions at Bloomberg, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi and Sandler O’Neill Asset Management. He said that work during the Great Recession that began in late 2007 trained him to handle challenges and strong personalities.

Kucera is running as a Democrat, so he’ll face attorney Christie Babalis at the county Democrats’ convention later this year. There, party delegates will vote to advance candidates to the general election.

The race for District 5 in lower Pinebrook, Jeremy Ranch and Summit Park will also be contested by two Democrats: incumbent Canice Harte and Park City school board member Meredith Reed.

Districts 4 and 5 are the only two council seats on the Nov. 3, 2026, ballot.

Summit County’s candidate filing period is now open and closes Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. Local unaffiliated and write-in candidates get additional time to file.