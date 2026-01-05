Summit County Sheriff names new chief deputy

Jon “Bubba” Evans grew up in Park City and has spent the past 17 years with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Kacey Bates says his deep roots and long service make him a familiar face throughout the community.

“He grew up in Park City, and he and I together, basically, if we go anywhere in Park City, there's not many people that don't know Jon Evans, aka “Bubba,’” Bates said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour Monday. “So, when we talk about vision for the sheriff's office, [him] and I - we've worked together a long time, and we have and share the same vision for the sheriff's office.”

Bates worked closely with Evans when she served as jail commander, and he was her administrative sergeant. She says she wanted someone she trusts at her side.

“He's a great leader,” she added. “He does great decision making. He's consistent, and he leads by example and is well respected, not only you know, within the sheriff's office, but also within the community. So, he was an easy pick for me as chief deputy and I can't wait to serve time with him.

The chief deputy is an appointed position chosen solely by the sheriff. Bates says the role is critical, often acting as the operational head of the department.

“He is the person that gets called at three o’clock in the morning. He is the one that makes decisions, and he lets me know,” she said. “You have to have ultimate trust in that person that they're going to do the right thing and they're going to make decisions on your behalf.”

Evans says he’s honored by the appointment.

“I've been a lifetime resident of Summit County,” Evans said. “I grew up here. I've been with the sheriff's office a long time, and this vision I share is the same vision as Kacey. We're very community oriented. We both were raised in the community, and I think we both want to give back to the community that helped us, that helped raise us and it's just a step in the right direction for the both of us.”

Under a reorganization, the sheriff’s office now includes two captains reporting to Evans – one overseeing operations, and the other administration. Evans will also continue to manage the Meals on Wheels food preparation program and the Intensive Outpatient Program for jail inmates with drug and alcohol addiction.