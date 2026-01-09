Applications open for 5th free Summit County land use class

This will be the fifth Summit County Community Planning Lab.

Alumni of the semiannual 11-week program have pursued public service, including volunteer members of both the Eastern Summit County and Snyderville Basin planning commissions.

Community Development Director Peter Barnes says two newcomers to his department will run the class this year: Mustapha Osman and Elizabeth Williams.

“I would recommend it to anybody who wants to make a positive contribution to the planning world and improve our community,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Jan. 9.

Barnes says he enjoys teaching the history of planning and human settlement.

“You study history — I saw an Italian philosopher said this — you don't do this because it teaches you how to walk, but it teaches you the nature of the ground upon which you walk,” he said. “Why does worker housing in 1950s U.K. look just like worker housing in ancient Egypt? There are reasons for this.”

Applications are open online until Feb. 4. The free course runs from Feb. 23 through May 4, including 10 classes and final project presentations.

The first seven sessions are at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville, and the last four are at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction.

The county says residents, community leaders, business owners and other community stakeholders may apply.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.