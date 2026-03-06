Summit County man charged with 10 child sexual exploitation crimes

William F. Barry, is charged with one count of first-degree felony aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and nine second-degree felonies. Eight are sexual exploitation charges and one is for enticing a minor.

Documents filed in 3rd District Court March 3 accuse the 45-year-old of allegedly possessing and distributing images of child sexual abuse online.

The charges also allege Barry communicated online with a man about meeting him and his 9-year-old boy to “play,” a reference investigators said was related to sexual activities.

Court papers state Barry was actually communicating with an investigator from the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. He was arrested at his Pinebrook area home Feb. 26.

Barry made an initial appearance in a Summit County courtroom Thursday and was ordered to remain in the county jail without bail.

A judge will decide whether Barry remains in jail until a trial at a hearing March 9.

Barry has not yet entered a plea. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.