Prosecutors will not seek death penalty against Kouri Richins

The Summit County Attorney’s Office told Third District Court Friday it will not seek the death penalty against Kouri Richins if she is convicted of murder.

Kouri is charged with fatally poisoning her late husband Eric with fentanyl before going on to write a children’s book about grieving his death. Kouri and Eric have three young children.

“This decision was made in careful consultation with Eric Richins' father and his two sisters,” prosecutors wrote in the notice they filed Friday.

This means the murder charge is a noncapital first degree felony, which is punishable by 25 years to life in prison without parole . Kouri also faces three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

“We support whatever actions the Summit County Attorney makes in this case,” said Greg Skordas, the spokesperson for Eric’s family. “We know how carefully she has considered Eric’s family’s wishes.”

Kouri is currently being held in Summit County jail without bail for the duration of her trial.

“We are focusing on proving Kouri’s innocence at trial, and have no comment on the State’s procedural filing today,” defense attorney Skye Lazaro said in a statement.