© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Prosecutors will not seek death penalty against Kouri Richins

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM MDT
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing Monday, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. A judge ruled to keep her in custody for the duration of her trial.
Rick Bowmer
/
POOL AP
Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing June 12. A judge ruled to keep her in custody for the duration of her trial.

“This decision was made in careful consultation with Eric Richins' father and his two sisters,” prosecutors wrote.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office told Third District Court Friday it will not seek the death penalty against Kouri Richins if she is convicted of murder.

Kouri is charged with fatally poisoning her late husband Eric with fentanyl before going on to write a children’s book about grieving his death. Kouri and Eric have three young children.

“This decision was made in careful consultation with Eric Richins' father and his two sisters,” prosecutors wrote in the notice they filed Friday.

This means the murder charge is a noncapital first degree felony, which is punishable by 25 years to life in prison without parole. Kouri also faces three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

“We support whatever actions the Summit County Attorney makes in this case,” said Greg Skordas, the spokesperson for Eric’s family. “We know how carefully she has considered Eric’s family’s wishes.”

Kouri is currently being held in Summit County jail without bail for the duration of her trial.

“We are focusing on proving Kouri’s innocence at trial, and have no comment on the State’s procedural filing today,” defense attorney Skye Lazaro said in a statement.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Utah has not sentenced someone to death since 2008. Utah has executed seven people since the United States reinstated capital punishment in 1976, and seven others are currently on death row.

Tags
Summit County Kouri Richins
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content