Summit County investigates Florida man’s Silver Creek Estates rental compound

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 4, 2024 at 5:30 PM MST
Small Valley Ranch sits on 9 acres in Silver Creek Estates.
Google Maps
Small Valley Ranch sits on 9 acres in Silver Creek Estates.

The county has tried to brand the nightly rental an "events center," but the owner appealed to district court.

Small Valley Ranch is anything but.

Its owners tout it as “the ultimate family compound”: 9 acres, beds for 30 people and four buildings, including a 7,000-square-foot “entertainment facility” and 20,000-square-foot indoor equestrian facility.

But Summit County says it's an illegal events center in a large-lot neighborhood, Silver Creek Estates.

Owner Gregory Dell, a Florida attorney, disagrees, saying it’s a home he’s entitled to rent like any other.

The dispute began in February and has now escalated to a state court after the county planning department, a county judge and then the county council tried to shut down Dell’s rental on Westwood Road.

Dell has appealed to 3rd District Court, and Summit County has opened a criminal investigation. It’s seeking legal permission to access his communications with customers.

Dell’s alleged crime is failing to comply with an Aug. 9 administrative court order that he stop advertising it “for commercial or event center related purposes” and cease commercial activity on the property.

That court did not determine whether a nightly rental is a commercial use but did say Small Valley Ranch was being operated as an events center.

After the Aug. 9 ruling, Dell amended its VRBO listing to note that weddings were not allowed. As of Dec. 4, it still says “parties and events … are allowed on site.” Click here to view the listing.

Summit County code only allows event centers on the east side, not in the Snyderville Basin.

The county attorney’s office hasn’t responded to Dell’s 3rd District Court appeals yet, and no hearings have been scheduled.

Dell declined to comment as did Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson, whose office is conducting the investigation separate from Dell’s appeals.

If Dell is found in violation of the court order, he can be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Snyderville Basin planning commissioners have alleged that more and more properties in the greater Park City area are turning large outbuildings into unlicensed businesses.

The county is considering doubling its code enforcement officers next year to police permits and ensure regulations are being followed.

Updated: December 5, 2024 at 12:02 PM MST
A neighbor contacted KPCW after the prior update to clarify portions of the Dell family statement. Scott Petler says the three initial complaints were noise complaints not handled by code enforcement. He says he ultimately contacted code enforcement last winter after Small Valley Ranch hosted a pop up party that drew hundreds during the Sundance Film Festival, which led to the notice of violation in February.
Updated: December 5, 2024 at 10:56 AM MST
The Dell family provided a statement after this report's original broadcast. It says, in part, "we advised the county we have no interest in hosting events and only want to engage in nightly rentals of our home like the 25% of Summit County property owners that currently rent.

"We offered on multiple occasions to discuss their concerns by which we would agree to never rent our accessory structure for any reason, but the county refused to discuss any resolution whatsoever with us. This dispute with the county started from one neighbor that was a friend, and once he learned of us receiving our nightly rental license, he filed three complaints resulting in no violations being found and then continuously contacted code enforcement for nine months until they filed a code violation alleging we were operating an 'event center.'

"We are currently litigating this matter in the Summit County district court, and we believe that justice will prevail."
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Connor Thomas
