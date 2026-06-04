Canyons Village hopes to draw thousands with new festival in 2027

The “music, arts and culture fest” is one of 49 events and organizations Summit County will fund with its 2026 restaurant tax grant.

Together the groups will split $4.47 million collected from a 1% charge on restaurant tabs in the past year. Summit County received 57 applications, totaling about $7.4 million.

The Summit County Council approved the grants June 3. Utah law requires restaurant tax dollars to fund initiatives that drive tourism and events-related infrastructure.

The Canyons Village Management Association, which oversees Canyons-area programming and development, sought $375,000 for the Boundless festival. It received $180,000 to market the festival outside Summit County.

According to a county staff report, CVMA expects about 10,000 attendees at Boundless, which will “[combine] live music with the destination’s mountain setting and local businesses.”

Park City sees more than 26,000 people during the annual Kimball Arts Festival, which received $35,000 for marketing.

Other items funded during this year’s grant cycle include events in every Summit County town, the Alf Engen Ski and Park City museums and Historic Park City Alliance.

The trade organizations representing Park City-area hotels and restaurants consistently get the most combined money — more than $700,000 this year.

The lodging association uses its grant to fund a Delta Air Lines voucher program to drive out-of-state tourism during the spring and fall.

Grant committee chair Alyssa Marsh told the county council the committee seeks to balance those bigger requests with the smaller ones.

“How many vouchers that they provide is just how many they purchase, at $20,000,” Marsh said. “We can potentially not fund the full amount of the ask for the Delta vouchers, but be able to fully fund the [South Summit High School] rodeo club.”

Park City Municipal got $22,000 to upgrade its library’s patio.

The Sundance Institute did not get the $10,000 it requested to market its Local Lens program this summer, partly since the film screenings are angled at locals and not tourists.

KPCW received $3,000 for its annual Skate Your Groove Thing disco-themed event at the Park City Ice Arena.