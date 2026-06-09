Utah suicide rates twice the national average, Summit County Health Department says

Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant said the early 2026 survey found men are suffering with significant mental and behavioral health challenges between the ages of 10 and 44. In the U.S., Bondurant said, suicide is the second leading cause of death, behind unintentional injury.

“It's the eighth leading cause of death nationally across all ages of men,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 8 . “When we look at this in Utah, we are two times the national average in suicides, and when you look at men, three of the four suicides in the state of Utah are men.”

He said that's disproportionate to women. Roughly 31 out of 100,000 suicide deaths in Utah are men while less than 9 deaths per 100,000 are women.

FULL INTERIVEW: Summit County Health Department Phil Bondurant Listen • 17:20

Bondurant said those statistics are related to men feeling isolated, experiencing depression and uncertainty about the future. But, he said the health department has worked to develop programs to break the stigma around men’s mental health and help people access care.

“It's important that we remember that connection, conversation, help and support, just like our physical health, when we're not feeling well or we break a bone, we go to the doctor, and they do what they do to help us get better and help our bodies mend,” he said. “Our mental health is the same way, we need to take care of it.”

He said uninsured residents that need help can call the health department and speak with the behavioral health team.

There is also a 24-hour 988 crisis hotline for people who need help or know someone who needs help. Utahns can also download the SafeUT app to speak with licensed counselors, submit safety tips and confidential help.