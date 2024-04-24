New child care center coming to the Snyderville Basin

Mountain Sprouts has repurposed an old office building at 700 Bitner Road next to Lincoln Station Apartments into a child care center that will serve up to 50 children.

Director Leanne Smock said 48 kids are already signed up, a testament to the need in the community. The longtime nanny said a $10,000 grant from Utah Valley University helped her start Mountain Sprouts.

“I saw [the grant opportunity] and figured, ‘Now's my chance to elevate myself and the community with adding another child care center,’” Smock told KPCW.

Smock said the Park City child care needs assessment released by the nonprofit Early Childhood Alliance last May helped her secure private funding, too.

She’ll employ 10 staff members, including herself and an assistant director. There will be four classrooms with two teachers each.

One classroom will serve infants, one for 1-year-olds, one for 2-year-olds and the other for ages 3 to 5.

Mountain Sprouts got the greenlight at the April 23 Snyderville Basin Planning Commission meeting by unanimous vote.

The center will operate Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Although most spots are filled before day one, Smock encourages parents to visit pcmountainsprouts.comand click “enroll” to join the waitlist. Parents can also visit Mountain Sprouts on Facebook and click “sign up."