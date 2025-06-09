Summit County to choose Columbus Pacific to develop Cline Dahle property

A Summit County staff report indicates the council will choose Columbus Pacific Development for a project on the county-owned Cline Dahle property at its June 11 meeting.

Six companies presented their visions for the 30-acre site adjacent to Jeremy Ranch Elementary School May 21. Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said councilmembers reached a consensus in closed-door deliberations after the public presentations.

Choosing one is not the same as approving the development: the council says it will negotiate a public-private partnership with the company it chooses.

Matt Sampson / KPCW The 30-acre Cline Dahle property on Rasmussen Road is owned by the county. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District's building (background, left) is the only thing in the field right now. East Canyon Creek (not pictured) is at the property's rear.

Columbus Pacific included a handful of other organizations in its bid for the Cline Dahle contract, including Basin Recreation.

The overall plan Columbus Pacific partner Tony Tyler presented is a grid-like single-family neighborhood with a new recreation fieldhouse in the center. Basin Rec’s new fieldhouse could have a climbing gym and pool.

“We were looking through Snyderville Basin Recreation District’s proposal for Silver Creek Village, where they had designed a previous facility in that location with another fieldhouse, and for various reasons, it wasn't really viable on that spot,” Tyler told the council May 21. “And so the idea of bringing them kind of into the fold here and creating a communitywide benefit, from a recreation perspective, I think, was unbelievably appealing to us.”

Columbus Pacific Development The single-family homes would be on their own lots. The one-bedroom apartments would be organized into fourplexes.

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust and Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties would build the housing. There would be 172 units overall — 100 single-bedroom apartments and 72 for-sale single-family homes. All would be reserved for local workers making anywhere from 30% to 150% of the county’s median income.

Tyler said Columbus Pacific would be the “backstop” for the affordable housing developers.

“Our goal in this would be to develop all the infrastructure, plat all the lots, initially transfer all the lots to our two partners, and then give them the flexibility, long-term, to build over their own course of time and their own schedule and with their own financing mechanisms as well,” he said.

Tyler acknowledged everything is subject to negotiation with the county council. He said the affordability of the residential units relies on the county donating the Cline Dahle land to Columbus Pacific.

“We would then, in turn, subdivide that land, transfer 15 acres to Basin Rec to let them start their process to bond for a new facility,” he said.

All the firms bidding for the Cline Dahle deal were required to incorporate a new Park City Fire District station into their plans. Columbus Pacific says it would give more than an acre back to the fire district for the station that will replace the one on Kilby Road.

Click here to view the firm's full presentation. It begins at 03:12:45 and ends at 3:42:15.

Kimball Junction-based Columbus Pacific Development is not to be confused with Salt Lake-based Dakota Pacific Real Estate.

Dakota Pacific has a pending, and controversial, development near Skullcandy’s headquarters down the road from Cline Dahle.

Columbus Pacific has previously developed buildings in Canyons Village, including the Pendry Park City hotel and Slopeside Village dorms for mountain employees. It has developed student housing for universities around the U.S. as well.

The company has a separate application pending with the county to develop housing and commercial space, including a grocery store, in Silver Creek Estates.

