North Summit baseball coaches honored for saving boy’s life at practice

The boy’s heart stopped when he was hit with a baseball during practice Sept. 1. Richins immediately began CPR while Tinkham kept the rest of the players calm.

The North Summit Fire Service District recognized the coaches at the Henefer Town Council meeting Oct. 6.

Henefer Mayor Kay Richins thanked the men for their quick actions.

“It’s very apparent that heroes don't wear capes,” he said.

The mayor credited the pair for coaching local boys in baseball, and more importantly, in valuable life skills as well.

“They've taught them how to look out for each other and to take care of one another, and it just goes to prove that when something tragic happens, no one stops to think about it, but the character of these two men jumped into action to do what they needed to do,” he said.

Paramedics say the boy suffered a rare, life-threatening heart disruption called commotio cordis. It’s what caused NFL player Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in 2023.

The American Heart Association says only 10 to 20 cases are reported in the U.S. each year.

For the best chance of survival, experts say start CPR right away and use an automated external defibrillator, or AED, within 5 minutes.

North Summit Fire recently applied for a state grant to install AEDs at event centers across the district.

The first responders will also be honored Friday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Park City Hospital.