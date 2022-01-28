Sundance Film Review - Aftershock

When compared with 10 other industrialized/developed countries, the U.S. has by far the highest maternal mortality rate: more than double that of France and Canada, quadruple Sweden, Switzerland and Austria, five times Germany and Netherlands and eight times that of New Zealand and Norway. Those statistics are shocking but knowing there is a disproportionate number of women of color among them, proves not only is change needed in our medical system but also in the culture of our medical system and the systematic racism that persists in so many of our institutions.

Co-directors of Aftershock Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee (wife of Spike) highlighted extremely personal lived-experiences and various ways communities are activating to demand change. An interesting historical note is how valued enslaved midwives were to both the slaves and the masters of the slaves. These skills were passed down for generations and existed within communities of color until a campaign to put them out of business, did just that.

You can find out how to take action by going to their website: www.aftershockdocumentary.com

