Sundance Film Festival 2022 honors dramatic films

Dispensing with the traditional awards ceremony, winners were announced over Twitter before the festival’s final weekend.

In the U.S. Dramatic program, the Grand Jury Prize went to Nanny, about an immigrant dealing with her undocumented status, separation from her child, and a supernatural intrusion.

The Directing award went to Jamie Dack, whose film Palm Trees and Power Lines looks at the relationship between a teenage girl and a middle-aged man.

The Waldo Salt Screenwriting honor went to KD Davila for Emergency, about three college students out on a wild and crazy night.

The Audience Award was given to Cha Cha Real Smooth. The film deals with the relationship between an aimless college graduate and a single mom.

In the World Cinema program, audiences said their favorite was Girl Picture, a Finnish drama about three friends dealing with love and sex.

The Grand Jury Prize winner, Utama, shows an aged Bolivian couple dealing with a catastrophic drought.

Perhaps the most timely award of the day was a directing honor given to Maryna Er Gorbach for Klondike. The drama shows a family living on the border between Ukraine and Russia, at a time of impending war.

Finally, the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Award is given to a film with a scientific slant. This year’s winner, After Yang, shows a family of the near-future trying to cope when their android servant breaks down.

