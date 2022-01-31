Sundance Film Festival announces documentary film award winners

The list of awards, presented on Twitter Friday afternoon, turned out to be good news for Navalny. The film looks at Alexei Navalny, an anti-Putin dissident who survived a poisoning plot in 2020.

The film won the Audience Award for the U.S. Documentary program. It also was designated the Festival Favorite by film-watchers looking at all of the 84 features in Sundance 2022.

Another double-winner was Framing Agnes, a transgender documentary which won the Audience Award in the Next program. The film was also given an Innovator Award.

The Grand Jury Prize for U.S. Documentary went to The Exiles, the story of a documentary maker searching for three survivors of the Tiananmen Square Massacre of 1989.

The award for directing was given to disabled filmmaker Reid Davenport for the self-reflective journey in his film I Didn’t See You There.

In the World Documentary program, the film The Territory, about a land dispute in the Amazon between farmers and indigenous residents, won the Audience Award and also was recognized for Documentary Craft.

The Grand Jury honor went to All That Breathes, the story of two brothers trying to help birds in the chaos and pollution of New Delhi.

The award for directing went to Simon Lereng Wilmont for A House Made of Splinters. Set in eastern Ukraine, the film shows a facility housing children who are the focus of custody disputes.