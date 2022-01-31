Sundance Film Review - Meet Me in the Bathroom

New York City has a storied history as the breeding ground for myriad musical genres, from jazz to disco and punk to hip hop.

The New York City-based documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom, featured in the Festival’s Midnight section, is a coming-of-age story of a collection of indie bands in the early 2000s.

Inspired by the 2017 book of the same name by Lizzie Goodman, Meet Me in the Bathroom was a pandemic project for directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. Southern and Lovelace took the 620-page book, added archival footage from the Moldy Peaches, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem, and created a film to pay homage to the Post-punk revival.

Like many rock documentaries, Meet Me in the Bathroom starts with the formation of each of the bands, their early gigs at The Mercury Lounge, and follows their respective rises to success.