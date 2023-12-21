What to know about transportation ahead of the Sundance Film Festival

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival will bring some temporary traffic changes from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28. The city says the goal is to keep everyone safe and make public transit easier and more efficient.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 18, Park Avenue will become a one-way street heading downhill to the north. But Jenny Diersen with Park City’s special events department said there are exceptions.

“The exception is residents with access passes and emergency vehicles will be able to travel in the southbound lane.”

The smaller Hillside Avenue will also only be accessible to residents.

Unlike last year, Main Street will remain a 2-way street during Sundance. Diersen said making it one-way still left traffic at a standstill at times.

“We evaluated the one-way pattern from last year, and we didn't see a great enough improvement to continue that traffic pattern," she said. "So, we chose to go back to a two-way traffic pattern.”

During the festival, Park City encourages Main Street visitors and employees to ride the bus; it’s free.

The Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride provides transportation to and from Old Town starting at 5:30 a.m. The last bus leaves the Main Street Transit Center at 2 a.m. each day of the festival.

Visitors and residents can text “FILMFEST” to 888777 to get real-time emergency and transportation information.

The transit schedule will return to normal when the festival ends Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.