Sundance early-bird ticket sale now sold out

For the first time ever, Sundance launched an early bird ticket sale for its 2025 film festival in Park City. A limited number of ticket packages and passes went on sale Tuesday, July 23. By Wednesday, they were sold out. The sale was originally going to last one week.

The in-person locals package was $650, the non-local package was $850 and a package for access to all in-person Salt Lake City screenings was $550.

Regularly priced tickets will go on sale sometime this fall. Sundance has not yet announced how much the tickets will cost or when they will be available for purchase.

Sundance encourages festival-goers to sign up for its emails so they can be informed about when passes go on sale.

SOLD OUT🚨



Early Bird–priced products are now sold out! More tickets will go on sale this fall. Be the first to know when more passes and packages go on sale by signing up for emails. https://t.co/U16GL32grJ — Sundance Film Festival (@sundancefest) July 24, 2024

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival will mirror last year’s event with more than 90 feature films and more than 50 short films. In-person screenings will run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2. Online screenings will be offered from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.