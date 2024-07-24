© 2024 KPCW

Sundance early-bird ticket sale now sold out

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:47 PM MDT
The Sundance Institute offered an early bird ticket sale for the first time this week and tickets sold out in one day.

For the first time ever, Sundance launched an early bird ticket sale for its 2025 film festival in Park City. A limited number of ticket packages and passes went on sale Tuesday, July 23. By Wednesday, they were sold out. The sale was originally going to last one week.

The in-person locals package was $650, the non-local package was $850 and a package for access to all in-person Salt Lake City screenings was $550.

Regularly priced tickets will go on sale sometime this fall. Sundance has not yet announced how much the tickets will cost or when they will be available for purchase.

Sundance encourages festival-goers to sign up for its emails so they can be informed about when passes go on sale.

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival will mirror last year’s event with more than 90 feature films and more than 50 short films. In-person screenings will run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2. Online screenings will be offered from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.
Sundance Film Festival
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller