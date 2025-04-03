© 2025 KPCW

UDOT to install permanent traffic signal at Marsac roundabout

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:50 PM MDT
A Park City bus enters the roundabout from the Old Town Transit Center.

State transportation officials want to install a permanent traffic signal at Park City’s busy Marsac Avenue roundabout. This comes after testing a temporary light this winter.

The Utah Department of Transportation installed a temporary traffic light at the roundabout that intersects Marsac Avenue, Deer Valley Drive and the Old Town Transit Center in January.

The temporary signal was designed to slow traffic on southbound Deer Valley Drive to prioritize city buses during peak times.

A Park City staff report said a police officer remotely operated the signal with intermittent red lights during the afternoon ski rush, leaving it flashing yellow at non-peak times.

Transportation officials considered the pilot program a success, significantly improving bus times and overall traffic flow.

UDOT now plans to fund and install a permanent traffic signal at the roundabout based on the pilot program.

City staff do not have a price yet but said UDOT is expected to cover most of the cost.

The staff report says UDOT plans to install the new traffic signal by next winter.

