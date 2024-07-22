Sundance offering first-ever early ticket sale for January festival

A limited number of ticket packages and passes go on sale Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. MDT. The sale is one week only, ending Tuesday, July 30, at 11:55 p.m.

Festival director Eugene Hernandez said the advanced sale offers the lowest prices for ticket packages.

“We’re really hoping that folks will jump in with us and gear up for the festival,” Hernandez said.

The in-person locals ticket package runs for $650 and includes 10 tickets with early screening selection. A new addition this year, the locals package will offer the ability to change tickets up to two hours before a screening starts.

Hernandez said the changes were prompted by audience feedback.

“We do a deep dive after the festival just evaluating what works, what didn’t,” Hernandez said. “Those surveys that we send out at the end of the festival, send them in. We read every one of them. We really consider how to continue to improve the user experience for the festival.”

The non-local in-person festival package, which is Sundance's most popular way to enjoy the festival, has the same perks as the local version but is $850.

A Salt Lake City pass is also available during the early bird ticket sale. The pass provides access to all in-person screenings in Salt Lake as well as priority access at theaters. It costs $550.

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival will parallel last year’s event with more than 90 feature films and more than 50 short films. In-person screenings at the 2025 festival will be from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2. Online screenings will be offered from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

Click here to purchase early bird tickets.