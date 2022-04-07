© 2022 KPCW

Earendel

  • Hubble image of Earendel
    Jennifer Wiseman on Hubble's Recent Discovery of the Farthest Star Ever Observed | Apr. 7, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    For this segment of Cool Science Radio, NASA Hubble Senior Project Scientist Jennifer Wiseman. The Hubble Space Telescope has just discovered the farthest individual star ever observed. And just how far is it from earth? 12.9 billion light-years away.
  • CSR 04-07-22.png
    Cool Science Radio | Apr. 7, 2022
    John Wells
    On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells' guests include: (01:21) Salt Lake City's Dr. Joshua Schiffman, Peel Therapeutics’ co-founder, and CEO. We will speak with Joshua about how studying the evolution of elephants will help us fight cancer.Then, (26:44) America’s funniest science writer, Mary Roach who has written Packing for Mars for Kids.Finally, (39:36) NASA Hubble Senior Project Scientist Jennifer Wiseman. The Hubble Space Telescope has just discovered the farthest individual star ever observed. And just how far is it from earth? 12.9 billion light-years away.