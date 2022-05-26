© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emma Louden

  • Emma Louden
    Putting our planet into context with Emma Louden, astrophysicist
    John Wells
    Emma Louden, a Yale Ph.D. student in astrophysics studying 4000 planets in 500 solar systems, details her goal of putting our own planet in context.
  • CSR 05-26-22
    Cool Science Radio | May 26, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    Today on Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells guests include: (01:08) Emma Louden, a Yale Ph.D. student in astrophysics studying 4000 planets in 500 solar systems, who talks about her goal of putting our own planet in context. Then, (26:52) Daniel Bergner, author of The Mind and The Moon, joins the show. He explores the history of drug development, modes of treatment, and the marketing of psycho-pharmaceuticals.