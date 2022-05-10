On the next This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larsen and Chris Cherniak (02:12) take us into the world of garlic mustard and Trout friendly landscapes with Ecologist Sara Jo Dickens. Ecology Bridge is hosting its second annual Garlic Mustard games and, this year along with weed pulling, there will be prizes and a food truck party. Last year nearly 2 tons of weeds were pulled.Then, (28:29) Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor at Utah State University in the Department of Plants, Soils & Climate, joins to discuss her work and the resources the University makes available to our community.

Listen • 51:31