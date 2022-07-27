© 2022 KPCW

Gonzalo Crivello

  • LNH 07-27-22.png
    Local News Hour | July 27, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    Guests on today's Local News Hour with host Leslie Thatcher include: (5:55) High Valley Transit District board member Kim Carson has the latest on the district's facilities plans and regional partnership with Wasatch County, (22:52) Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAfee and Transportation Director Matt Neeley preview Thursday's city council meeting, including a rollout of this winter's transportation plan and (39:52) Park City Sailing coach Gonzalo Crivello and Toby Bookman one of the three-member crew who qualified for the Sears Cup.
  • Sail Park City.jpg
    Sail Park City team qualifies to compete in The Chubb U.S. Junior Championship
    Leslie Thatcher
    Sail Park City coach Gonzalo Crivello and athletes Hudson Underhill, Morgan Vesco and Toby Bookman talk about qualifying for compeating for the Sears Cup in Macatawa, Michigan August 8th -12th.