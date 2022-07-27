Guests on today's Local News Hour with host Leslie Thatcher include: (5:55) High Valley Transit District board member Kim Carson has the latest on the district's facilities plans and regional partnership with Wasatch County, (22:52) Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAfee and Transportation Director Matt Neeley preview Thursday's city council meeting, including a rollout of this winter's transportation plan and (39:52) Park City Sailing coach Gonzalo Crivello and Toby Bookman one of the three-member crew who qualified for the Sears Cup.

Listen • 47:49