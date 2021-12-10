Jolene Christensen

On today's Local News Hour: South Summit School District Agricultural Sciences teacher Jolene Christiansen talks about a variety of ways students, families and administrators raise funds for holiday gift giving, Park City Councilmember Tim Henney with a recap of last night city council meeting and TEDx Park City founder Teri Orr talks about the TEDx women lineup for the event at St. Regis on December 15, 2021.

