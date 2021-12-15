In this episode John and Lynn speak with Martin Ford, author of RULE OF THE ROBOTS: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything. Ford presents a striking vision of a near-future where artificial intelligence has become as commonplace as electricity, invading even the areas we consider most human. Drawing on conversations with leaders in the field of AI, including DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Ford explores how AI can alter our lives for the better, along with its dark side and what might be done to mitigate its potential harm.

