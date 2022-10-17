© 2022 KPCW

Michael Forsythe

  • When McKinsey Comes To Town.jpg
    When McKinsey Comes to Town
    Doug Wells
    Co-author Michael Forsythe discusses the book When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm.
  • MM 10-17-22.png
    Mountain Money | October 17, 2022
    Roger Goldman
    Today on Mountain Money, (00:03) authors Walt Bog-Danich and Michael Forsythe discuss their book When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting FirmThen, (22:55) Maggie Heile, Founder and General Manager of Vin 7000 shares how it is now possible to join a wine club in Utah.Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with (36:08) Matt Irvin with Adventourage Heber Valley's newest outfitter at the Homestead Resort.