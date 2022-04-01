© 2022 KPCW

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

  • TGE 03-29-22
    This Green Earth | Mar. 29, 2022
    Chris Cherniak
    ,
    On today's This Green Earth, (04:52) Senior Scientist Charles Paull comes on the show to discuss a new study from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute that documents how the thawing of permafrost, submerged underwater at the edge of the Arctic Ocean, is affecting the seafloor. Then in the second half of the show, (22:15) Chris and Carolyn replay an interview with Dan Saladino about the world's rarest foods, and why we need to save them.
  • Charles Paull
    Scientist Charles Paull Shares Groundbreaking Research on the Effects of Thawing Permafrost | Mar. 29, 2022
    Chris Cherniak
    ,
    In this segment, Senior Scientist Charles Paull comes on the show to discuss a new study from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute that documents how the thawing of permafrost, submerged underwater at the edge of the Arctic Ocean, is affecting the seafloor.Numerous studies show that thawing permafrost creates unstable land which negatively impacts important Arctic infrastructure, such as roads, train tracks, buildings, and airports.Paull says that this groundbreaking research has revealed how the thawing of submarine permafrost can be detected and monitored.