On today's Mountain Money: (00:12) Jason Ware, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Albion Financial Group walks through what is happening in the stock market and what will come if global turmoil increases, (24:07) Park City Library’s Kate Mapp announces the addition of a new amenity - the Sustainability Resource Center and we end the hour with (39:24) High West Executive Chef Michael Showers highlighting two events High West is hosting benefitting the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good program.

Listen • 49:17