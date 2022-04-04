© 2022 KPCW

    Michael Showers | High West Executive Chef | Apr. 4, 2022
    Alison Kuhlow
    High West Executive Chef Michael Showers highlights two events High West is hosting benefitting the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good program.
    Mountain Money | Apr. 4, 2022
    Doug Wells
    On today's Mountain Money: (00:12) Jason Ware, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Albion Financial Group walks through what is happening in the stock market and what will come if global turmoil increases, (24:07) Park City Library’s Kate Mapp announces the addition of a new amenity - the Sustainability Resource Center and we end the hour with (39:24) High West Executive Chef Michael Showers highlighting two events High West is hosting benefitting the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good program.