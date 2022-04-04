© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Michael Showers | High West Executive Chef | Apr. 4, 2022

Published April 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
Michael Showers
High West Distillery
/

High West Executive Chef Michael Showers highlights two events High West is hosting benefitting the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good program.

The James Beard Foundation selected High West to host two Friends of James Beard Benefit events to support their Open for Good campaign. On Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9. Both events boast of inventive cuisine and exclusive spirits including a partnership with Louisville-based Copper & Kings, an American brandy distillery influenced by whiskey.

High West Executive Chef Michael Showers looks forward to “sharing our world-class hospitality with our guests to help support the independent restaurant industry across the country.” High West Executive Chef Michael Showers joins us this morning to talk about the sold-out event and the important cause it supports.

Tags

Mountain Money Mountain MoneyJames Beard FoundationHigh West DistilleryOpen for Good
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells