Michael Showers | High West Executive Chef | Apr. 4, 2022

The James Beard Foundation selected High West to host two Friends of James Beard Benefit events to support their Open for Good campaign. On Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9. Both events boast of inventive cuisine and exclusive spirits including a partnership with Louisville-based Copper & Kings, an American brandy distillery influenced by whiskey.

High West Executive Chef Michael Showers looks forward to “sharing our world-class hospitality with our guests to help support the independent restaurant industry across the country.” High West Executive Chef Michael Showers joins us this morning to talk about the sold-out event and the important cause it supports.