Robin McGinn

  • Park City Day School
    Robin McGinn on the Park City Day School Earth Day trash clean-up - April 20, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    Park City Day School Director of Curriculum and Instruction and Middle School Science Teacher Robin McGinn and her sons John and Paul McGinn talk about their Earth Day trash clean-up.
  • LNH 04-20-22
    Local News Hour - April 20, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (03:16) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update, (20:41) Park City stained-glass artist Dawn Chapman talks about her "Hearts for Ukraine" fundraiser and (30:46) Park City Day School Director of Curriculum and Instruction and Middle School Science Teacher Robin McGinn and her sons John and Paul McGinn talk about their Earth Day trash clean-up.