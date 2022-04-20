© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 20, 2022

Published April 20, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT
LNH 04-20-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (03:16) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update, (20:41) Park City stained-glass artist Dawn Chapman talks about her "Hearts for Ukraine" fundraiser and (30:46) Park City Day School Director of Curriculum and Instruction and Middle School Science Teacher Robin McGinn and her sons John and Paul McGinn talk about their Earth Day trash clean-up.

(16:46) Park City school board interviews 3 candidates
(18:21) Park City School District refuses to provide names of applicants for open seat
(28:51) Wednesday is deadline to submit public comments on PCMR’s lift upgrade plans
(39:20) Gov. Spencer Cox, at Jordanelle, says drought state of emergency likely to come, touts water bills
(41:59) Two rollovers block I-80, bring hazmat crews Tuesday
(43:14) Wasatch County Council to discuss Heber Valley UDOT traffic project
(44:47) Park City Song Summit returns after COVID hiatus
(47:38) Masks no longer required on Park City and High Valley Transit

Local News Hour Mike LuersSnyderville Basin Water Reclamation DistrictUkraine InvasionartStained GlassPark City Day SchoolRobin McGinnEarth DayDawn Chapman
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher