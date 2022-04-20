Local News Hour - April 20, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (03:16) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update, (20:41) Park City stained-glass artist Dawn Chapman talks about her "Hearts for Ukraine" fundraiser and (30:46) Park City Day School Director of Curriculum and Instruction and Middle School Science Teacher Robin McGinn and her sons John and Paul McGinn talk about their Earth Day trash clean-up.
(16:46) Park City school board interviews 3 candidates
(18:21) Park City School District refuses to provide names of applicants for open seat
(28:51) Wednesday is deadline to submit public comments on PCMR’s lift upgrade plans
(39:20) Gov. Spencer Cox, at Jordanelle, says drought state of emergency likely to come, touts water bills
(41:59) Two rollovers block I-80, bring hazmat crews Tuesday
(43:14) Wasatch County Council to discuss Heber Valley UDOT traffic project
(44:47) Park City Song Summit returns after COVID hiatus
(47:38) Masks no longer required on Park City and High Valley Transit