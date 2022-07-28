On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (2:31) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens with a recap of Wednesday's meeting, including a discussion on whether the county should start charging EV owners to plug in their cars on county-owned chargers. (21:03) Heather Booth the founder of The Jane Collective and Directors of the film The Janes , Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes, talk about the film and tonight's free screening and (39:19) Park City Special Events and Economic Development Program Manger Jenny Diersen previews some upcoming events and impacts on traffic and parking.

