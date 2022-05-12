On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn and John speak with (01:29) Susan Tyler Hitchcock, has just written INTO THE FOREST: The Secret Language of Trees. Writing for National Geographic, Hitchcock combines legendary photography with cutting-edge science to show exactly how trees influence the life of planet Earth―from our personal lives to the weather cycle.Then, (26:28) Tim Menard joins the show. He asks the question: Why is it that our smartphones have so many capabilities, but it seems like the technology driving our traffic lights is stuck in the 1970s? Tim is the CEO and Founder of LYT, a company that provides intelligent traffic solutions.

Listen • 52:59